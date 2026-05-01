Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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Katharine Beckett Winship's avatar
Katharine Beckett Winship
1d

My heart is shattered.

Only 19 months have elapsed since Hurricane Helene resulted in landslides, tree loss and flooding.

We are not listening to the forest floor.

The power company took more trees last month. The month before a cable company dug up the road easements. Currently North Carolina Forest Service is using machinators to remove Mountain Laurels and Rhododendrons under the guise of fire protection.

In When the Forest Breathes, Suzanne Simard points out that machines in the forest destroy 61% of the forest floor. That floor likely took 10,000 years to develop.

We can’t see the work beyond the visible world, yet at the very least we can respect this living skin we walk upon.

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1 reply by Jason Anthony
Lor's avatar
Lor
10h

In the hands of this administration, it is both maddening and frightening at the same time.

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