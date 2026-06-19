trailing arbutus / author photo

Hello everyone:

As always, please remember to scroll past the end of the essay to read some curated Anthropocene news.

Now on to this week’s writing:

One of my favorite uses of a verb in a poem is by the great Mary Oliver in her Pulitzer-winning book American Primitive. In “Mushrooms,” she describes the fungal fruiting bodies “pummeling upward” through the soil, quiet fists breaking out of their shadow realm into ours. For me, the “mm” sound of “pummel” always evokes the emergence of a smooth, round mushroom cap. Here are the opening lines:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Rain, and then the cool pursed lips of the wind draw them out of the ground— red and yellow skulls pummelling upward through leaves, through grasses, through sand; astonishing...

As with so much of Oliver’s writing, the poem finds awe and wonder while exploring the darkness and depth of the natural world. Here, in a continuation of the lines above, she finds their arrival “astonishing / in their suddenness, / their quietude, their wetness…”

“Mushrooms” is an autumn poem, but I’ve been thinking this spring of that lovely tension between life’s irrepressible energy – its suddenness – and its quietude. Life has burst forth all around us, and spring has somehow already surged into summer at what seems a dizzying speed.

Walking from winter into spring on the trails and back roads here in midcoast Maine, Heather and I eagerly awaited the first signs of skunk cabbage and wood frog but – just days later, it seems – we find ourselves with lilac blooms on the dining table and cucumber seedlings blinking awake in the garden.

Spring ephemerals, like the trailing arbutus you see above, had their moment before trees performed their magic of converting small woody buds into broad green leaves. Wood frogs croaked gently and briefly before giving way to the crescendo of spring peepers and the dissonant trilled harmonies of American toads. Everyone is on a quest: frogs, turtles, and salamanders for water and sex, porcupines for dandelion greens or willow twigs (everything is delicious after a winter of eating spruce bark), and hermit thrushes for territory to claim.

Here are two male toads singing together in my mother’s little garden pond:

And here is the fruit of their labor, one month later, with hundreds of toad tadpoles (toadpoles?) announcing that spring has turned to summer:

As always, spring feels like a wild ruckus celebrating the explosion of life. It’s a crazy party. Everybody is advertising for sex. That’s the suddenness that Mary Oliver reminds us of. But there’s also the quietness, and that’s the lesson I have on my mind.

I don’t mean quietness as a function of sound, really, but as a modesty of presence. No one is trying to take over.

Pick any example I mention here – fern or thrush or lilac or frog – or one of ten thousand others in your neck of the woods, and consider its modesty of place and size of claim. Sure, the peepers are deafening up close, but each one is the size of a quarter and the species fades back into the foliage after mating season. Likewise, a spring ephemeral blossoms briefly into Hello and then disappears, the earliest wallflowers to leave the party. Many ferns (interrupted, cinnamon, sensitive, bracken, etc.) stick around all summer, but in modest numbers and quiet places.

Some species are busier, certainly. Hemlocks or oaks may dominate a forest canopy, but they’re more shepherds than autocrats, hosting complexity in their branches, on the ground, and among their roots. On the islands of coastal Maine, hay-scented ferns can form dense colonies that block other plants from growing, but this is a phase in forest succession rather than a permanent state. An abundance of wolves or deer will alter their community, but in a truly natural landscape that predator/prey abundance phases in and out according to the tides of energy in the system.

the brief communal empire of dandelions / author photo

There is something built into the fabric of life which places the highest value on modesty. I don’t mean sexual modesty - witness the bright colors of baboon butts, peacock tails, and lilac blossoms, and the complex songs of hermit thrush, bellbird/korimako and lyre bird. I mean instead how the push-and-pull of a living community requires that everyone live within limits. Those limits on growth are the genius behind biodiversity, which is the genius of life.

Even the amazing fecundity of a female oyster, for example, birthing perhaps 100 million eggs in a year, is a function of a system built for limits, in which nearly all those eggs end up as food for the oyster’s neighbors. Likewise, despite suburban protests, the billion dandelion seeds floating through the neighborhood are also modest, doomed to be mere stars amid the grassy universe.

Species grow, reproduce, and die amid a dense thicket of relationships that shape and constrain their capacity to crowd each other out. Call it competition (if you still think there’s such a thing as an individual) or call it cooperation (if you’re a relentless optimist), but either way it’s a community living by rules so ancient and authoritative they might as well have been written by the Sun.

solar array / source

My thoughts on these matters, as you probably expect, often turn to this: Where are we in relation to this truth about the living world, and where are we going next? Or rather, what do we need to learn in order to make a viable future for us and our living community?

The word I have in mind is restraint.

In fact, I’ve had the word in mind since my first Field Guide post (five years ago, but updated here), in which I honored my father and the great writer Barry Lopez, both of whom had recently died, as I introduced the concept of the Anthropocene. I quoted Lopez (from Arctic Dreams), offering one of his gentle, elegant, and deeply sophisticated nuggets of wisdom on the conundrum of human choice amid our species’ catastrophic actions:

Because mankind can circumvent evolutionary law, it is incumbent upon him, say evolutionary biologists, to develop another law to abide by if he wishes to survive, to not outstrip his food base. He must learn restraint. He must derive some other, wiser way of behaving toward the land. He must be more attentive to the biological imperatives of the system of sun-driven protoplasm upon which he, too, is still dependent… Having taken on his own destiny, he must now think with critical intelligence about where to defer.

I recommend you read that paragraph again, because you’re unlikely to read anything as essential and articulate for a while. In the heart of it is a short sentence that exemplifies the entire point: He must learn restraint.

As happens so often while reading Lopez, I’m inspired by the beautiful clarity of his writing and heartsick at the faint likelihood of civilization attaining that clarity. But that’s the task before us. We have to acknowledge that nurturing empathy and community are existential skills, that society must have physical limits, and that culture must devise metaphysical laws to set those limits, to instruct us in the kind of modesty that exists inherently everywhere on Earth.

Put another way, we somehow have to shoehorn the industrialized globe back toward the spirit of small-impact societies that characterized human life for millennia. Indigenous peoples still live that life, more or less, quietly working with too few resources to protect much of the land the rest of us have not yet damaged. They’ve done so even as, in mere decades, our dominant society has burned millions of years of stored fossil fuels to power today’s delusion that, despite the evidence all around us, we somehow deserve another planet.

This question of energy is at the core of the restraint problem. For more than a century, we've been pretending that we had unlimited energy with no meaningful consequences. The good news is that there’s a successful effort underway to replace fossil fuel energy sources with renewables. The bad news is that a) it’s too late to avoid a terrible proportion of those existential consequences, b) clean energy is not yet clean enough, and c) we seem intent on using these new energy sources to power a civilization that still devours and contaminates life on Earth.

Any discussion of restraint – in energy, consumption, or population – is still hard to find amid the glossy advertisements promising we can live exactly as we do now (or better!) if only we replace our fossil fires with quiet energy from solar, wind, geothermal, nuclear, and grid-scale electric batteries.

solar with battery storage / source

There’s plenty of truth in that promise, not least because fossil fuels are largely responsible for our transgressions of planetary boundaries. Conditions for all life on Earth improve with every bit of oil, gas, and coal left in the ground. And I find plenty of joy in watching the rapid replacement of fossil fuel sources with these cleaner technologies. We’re already at the point where someone with moderate wealth and access can easily electrify their home and transport. (Oil-based plastics, and the fertilizer that grows our industrial food, are another matter.) The entire notion of “renewables”, in fact, is a symbol of restraint, in that we’re choosing not to endlessly extract energy resources for one-time usage.

But even as solar panels and batteries spread like beneficial wildfire across the globe, human consumption of everything keeps increasing.

And it will for decades, by all accounts. We still live with the fatal fantasy of constant growth, the logic of a cancer cell applied to economics. All of life has suffered from this dangerous notion that only by constantly growing can human society thrive. That’s how civilization became a hyperobject defined more by its machines than by its people. Every time I hear reports on economic growth – particularly concerns about a slow-down – I remember that I’m listening to the theme song of a culture that mows down the natural world with the sophistication of a bulldozer and the motivation of a junkie.

Meanwhile, human numbers are still increasing at the rate of the population of Germany each year. The developed world is increasingly being built around new information technologies that maximize consumption for us and profits for the most wealthy, who are responsible for far too much of our damage to the Earth. And as the developing world skips the fossil-fuel development phase by installing vast quantities of cheap renewables, a few billion people’s access to goods and overall quality of life will improve. That’s a necessary and beautiful thing, but in a culture that doesn’t measure the environment in the cost of doing business, it comes at a planetary cost. The scale of the cost will be determined by how much we understand the importance of restraint.

As a 2023 study found, for example, we could radically reduce (92% by 2050) mining for minerals necessary to electrified transportation by making EVs and their batteries smaller, by reducing our dependency on cars, and by building a robust battery-recycling system. Looking around now, we see that while too many EV models are still oversized and overpriced, battery recycling technologies are building up in efficiency and scale, and there are good prospects for (among others) sodium-ion and solid-state battery technologies, both of which would have far fewer environmental impacts than lithium-ion batteries.

The tension here lies largely in the myth that working full-tilt on “fixing” climate change will also resolve the biodiversity crisis. In reality, there is only the biodiversity crisis - a jargon term for the fate of life on Earth - and the heating climate is a major component of it. But if we’re not actively restoring lost habitat, reducing chemical use in agriculture, dreaming up ways to reduce ocean acidification and deoxygenation, and conserving areas of land and sea necessary for large-scale resistance to increased extinctions, then we’re not paying attention. A world full of solar panels won’t be enough.

All of that would, I think, fit under Barry Lopez’s notion of finding a “wiser way of behaving toward the land.”

still life with mushroom, in New Zealand / author photo

As the mushrooms, toads, and spring ephemerals teach us, the end of growth is maturity. Societies, like organisms, must grow up and then stabilize.

Life is to be lived with restraint within community, not in an expression of dominance that can only end in catastrophe. Like a trailing arbutus, our time on Earth should look something like this: We pummel our way into existence, we have a modest moment, we have a modest claim to space and resources, we exist briefly as a conscious node in a conscious world, and then we die a modest death without taking the world down with us.

We are, after all, little more than spring ephemerals ourselves, mortal sparks on an ocean planet that will outlive us by billions of years. We call it Earth because we’re biased toward staying above ground as long as we can, at any cost, including apparently the setting of the world on fire.

Yet we must, as Mary Oliver reported faithfully from her beloved forest,

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published …stagger down fast as mushrooms themselves when they are done being perfect and overnight slide back under the shining fields of rain.



Thanks for sticking with me.

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In other Anthropocene news:

Is there better writing on Substack than what Chloe Hope offers at Death & Birds? Not that I know of. Her latest, “Keening,” is another simply extraordinary personal, ecological, philosophical, and lyrical bit of brilliance wrapped up in a brief little essay. Her writing and feeling are as light and as purposeful as feathers, and just as marvelous whether examined up close, sentence by sentence, or viewed from a distance as a beautiful bird-like construction inhabiting a deeply-loved sky. Here are her opening lines:

When I was young, I would sometimes walk to the churchyard and lay on the grass next to my mother’s grave. The boundaries between self, ground, bone, now, and then, all become rather permeable in certain places, and this was one of them. At times I’d have the vague sense of someone watching me from a distance, and I wonder whether perhaps it was me, here, in the future.

To contemplate in the run-up to July 4th, from my wife Heather Hardy and A Nest of Songs, “My Country is the Earth,” a song based on words by Thomas Paine - “My country is the world. To do good is my religion” - and a short essay that links Paine and Robin Wall Kimmerer with the notion that all that is glorious is contained in nature.

From Ayana Elizabeth Johnson and What If We Get It Right?, a fun and insightful conversation with artist, writer, environmentalist Perrin Ireland about her new book, Poking the Squid: What We Can Learn From Animal Sex. Ireland speaks eloquently about living at the nexus of the joy she takes from studying animals and the grief she feels at our disruption of their lives:

It’s pretty hard to be an animal lover during a sixth mass extinction. Part of why I talk a lot about animals to people is to not be alone with that. It’s so excruciating to me every day. And I can’t talk about my joy in finding out how much sex a lioness has when she’s in heat, which is so fun, without talking about habitat loss and climate change… I can’t talk about albatross monogamy without talking about how much plastic they’re living in. I can’t talk about a 50-pound elephant dick without talking about how the savanna’s gone. I can’t talk about seal lesbian relationships without talking about how fur seals got listed as endangered after this book went to the printer.

From Inside Climate News, the Trump administration has finally lost enough battles in court that it seems to be abandoning its efforts to stop wind power projects around the U.S.

From Jennifer D. Sciubba and A World of 8 Billion, a useful explainer article on the recent referendum in Switzerland on whether to legally cap the nation’s population at 10 million people. It’s as much about immigration and conservative nationalism as it is about the numbers.

From Owl in America: Notes from an American Environmentalist, another insightful weekly round-up of stories in the legal and political realm. This is a newsletter I highly recommend, one written in the spirit of Heather Cox Richardson’s “Letters from an American.” This week, Owl highlights actions in Congress a) by Democrats to protect public lands from being sold off and b) by Republicans to eliminate the Roadless Rule and allow logging and road-building in protected National Forest lands. She also discusses the logic of forest-thinning for fire prevention, updates previous stories on Marine Protected Areas, and discusses Biden’s former Interior Secretary Deb Haaland winning the Democratic nomination for governor of New Mexico.

From bioGraphic, “No One Knows How to Handle Nurdle Spills,” a report a year after a spill of 3.5 million pounds of plastic nurdles (small beads used in plastics manufacturing) hit India’s Kerala coast. While nations have protocols for oil spills, there are none for coping with waves of pellets washing up on shore and contaminating the marine environment for centuries:

Undisturbed, a plastic nurdle can take thousands of years to fully disintegrate. But when exposed to sunlight and oxygen, the plastic gets brittle, allowing wind and waves to break the nurdles into ever-smaller pieces. More concerning, Vincent says, is how the nurdles may be affecting local wildlife. When nurdles settle into beach sand or seabed sediments, worms, shellfish, crustaceans, and other bottom-dwellers can mistake the toxic pellets for food. “Nurdles can act like tiny sponges for pollution, attracting toxic chemicals such as heavy metals and persistent organic pollutants onto their surfaces,” Vincent says. “When marine animals ingest them, these pollutants may enter their bodies and cause harm.”

From Yale e360, “Efforts to Save Kelp Forests from Ocean Warming are Ramping Up,” a good-news/hard-news story about efforts, finally, to help restore and make more resilient kelp forests which provide extraordinary benefits to ocean biodiversity and carbon sequestration. Kelp forests have been declining, and we have not been paying enough attention:

Healthy kelp forests need cool, nutrient-rich seawater to survive. As ocean waters warm, kelp can no longer inhabit parts of their former range. The crisis is escalating quickly. Kelp forests are vanishing twice as fast as coral reefs and four times faster than tropical rainforests. An estimated 40 percent to 60 percent of kelp forests worldwide have been lost or significantly degraded in the last 50 years. These precipitous declines typically received far less scientific scrutiny than higher-profile ecological crises. But kelp has gradually been getting more attention as scientists and the environmental community come to recognize the value of the carbon that coastal ecosystems, including kelp forests, can capture.

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