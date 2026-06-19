Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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Kate Crowley's avatar
Kate Crowley
1d

Excellent article. So well thought out and presented. I like all the other authors you reference at the end.

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1 reply by Jason Anthony
Jo Polley's avatar
Jo Polley
1d

Another wonderful piece. So much to think about. And it really struck me because I've just been writing *against* restraint. My angle is very different of course but oddly I think what I wrote aligns with all that you say here, because I was thinking of it in terms of human becoming as escape from the constraints of capitalist culture, towards more healthy ways of being. And I think what you write here shows that if we are in healthy alignment with ourselves and our environments, then we are naturally self-restraining. Or something like that, perhaps I wouldn't use the term restraint here, but whatever I would use might amount to something quite similar. You've given me a lot to think about, in any case.

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