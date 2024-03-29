Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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Michael
Mar 29, 2024

I remember this essay well. And my comment is unchanged from the one I made back then. You are one of the finest lyrical writers on Substack. You were then and you remain so. This essay is proof of that.

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Gillian & Li'l Bean
Mar 29, 2024

What a gem of a newsletter, thank you. "determined to let their noticing upend their lives. That’s the radical step not enough of us take, crossing the line from empathy to ethics, and never retreating." Phew that is a call to self reflection and action. I can't wait to be able to watch the full documentary, thank you for bringing it to my attention. xo

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