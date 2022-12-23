Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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Jane Harrison's avatar
Jane Harrison
Dec 23, 2022

Thank you, Jason, for the translation and for all the important good work you're doing!

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Bryan Pfeiffer's avatar
Bryan Pfeiffer
Dec 23, 2022

Great work. Thanks for the translation, Jason.

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