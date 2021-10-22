Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Maureen Stanton's avatar
Maureen Stanton
Oct 22, 2021

Building a huge natural sculpture out of tangled branches to put in place when you cut the honeysuckle would be awesome, and I'm sure you have all the time in the world to build it! ;)

Reply
Share
2 replies by Jason Anthony and others
Mark Becker's avatar
Mark Becker
Oct 22, 2021

I guess you could always run as fast as you can while pushing your new mower around the dooryard…. Consider the fuel saved a sort of surplus.. once you have cut down the Honeysuckle, and need to provide food for the birds, you could then use that “surplus “ to drive to Ames Supply to get bird seed that was shipped to Wiscasset from who knows where…. Practically guilt free!

Of course the “Seed and Fruit for Native Birds Mix “ probably have Honeysuckle berries and bits in it……..

🙂

Reply
Share
1 reply by Jason Anthony
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jason Anthony · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture