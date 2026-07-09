Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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Ben Barclay's avatar
Ben Barclay
1d

My daughter is now 30. She moved to the Yukon to get close to it all. I'm writing a book with a working title "Humans are Stupid". It will probably end up something closer to: "How To Fix Everything". She and I were discussing some of the content. She offered: "The Anthropocene was a great party, but everyone just wants to go home now."

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Julie Gabrielli's avatar
Julie Gabrielli
1d

Marvelous, thank you! As I read your notes on the book, I thought of that NPR photo essay, so I’m glad you linked to it. The world is indeed full of wonders. I love those bridges as an example of a beneficial relationship between people and trees. One of countless others if we only notice.

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