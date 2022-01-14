Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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Paula Ragsdale Arsenault's avatar
Paula Ragsdale Arsenault
Jan 14, 2022

I loved this essay, and I greatly appreciate your inclusion of curated news, external references and links. Also, a group of us in the Boothbay Region have just started the Boothbay Region Clean Drinking Water Initiative. We have big plans for her Majesty Fresh Water.

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Recovering American's avatar
Recovering American
Jan 18, 2022

Loved this essay. And I love the curated news, and I don't want you to change the content, as long as it includes at least one solution each time. You COULD post it on a separate day, just to make your posts a little shorter....

I love what you're doing with this platform, and I've just posted this essay to Facebook. And the images are lovely.

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