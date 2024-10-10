Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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Jim Mastro's avatar
Jim Mastro
Oct 11, 2024

Jason, this is one of your best and most important articles yet. This is critical information, and yet very few people (including many scientists) seem to be blissfully unaware of it. And this is why I say that any hope of ever colonizing another planet is completely dashed. If the planet is dead, it's because it cannot support life, and there would be good reasons for that which we couldn't fix. If there's life, it will be mostly microbial, and if it's DNA-based (which is likely), the newly arrived humans will be like a special treat. We would have zero resistance and wouldn't last a week. It's fun to write about or make movies about visiting other planets in science fiction, but it's highly unlikely it could never happen in reality. Anyway, I shared your piece on Facebook.

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Bryan Pfeiffer's avatar
Bryan Pfeiffer
Oct 12, 2024

Another keeper — I am so grateful for it.

!!>> “The multitudes contain multitudes.” <<!!

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