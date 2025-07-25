gull and sailboat in Monhegan fog / author photo

Hello everyone:

I’ve been working on a piece that links the new eruption of American fascism to the crises of the Anthropocene. The threats to migrants, families, communities reflect those facing the living world. But whether it’s the joyless nature of the topic, or my lingering vacation mindset, the work just isn’t coming together.

Perhaps it’s because I’m still cheerfully thinking about the large bison herds we saw in Yellowstone, the illusion of ecological abundance in the park, and the weirdly optimistic sight of wildlife-viewing traffic jams. It’s a bizarre time to be alive, but I’ll take signs of life where I can find them.

I’m offering you a short piece I published in Orion many years ago, and published here back in 2023. I’ve edited and updated the introduction.

As always, please remember to scroll past the end of the essay to read some curated Anthropocene news.

Now on to this week’s writing: