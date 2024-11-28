Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Julie Gabrielli's avatar
Julie Gabrielli
Nov 28, 2024

Thank you for sharing the work of your artist friend. Each print is more marvelous than the last. I’ve done a tiny bit of linoleum block printing — enough to be in absolute awe at the beautiful detail in these. And her attentive eye. Everything from individual blades of sea grass to bubbles on water to the sky reflected in rippled geometry behind a trio of moving ducks. What a delight.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Jason Anthony
LeeAnn J's avatar
LeeAnn J
Nov 28, 2024

I am thankful that you've introduced this marvelous artist to me! Much Gratitude!!!

Reply
Share
36 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jason Anthony · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture