Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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Diana Haemer
Mar 9, 2022

What a great essay. I just started an ocean-focused newsletter and have been writing about the most recent IPCC report. It seems that most scientists nowadays are Cassandras, and very few politicians/leaders have the courage to break the curse. You can check it out here: https://incirculation.substack.com/p/ipcsea-part-1?s=w

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