Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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Jason Anthony
Oct 8, 2022

Hello everyone: For anybody who noticed that I'd forgotten to fill in a factoid about the age of the Antarctic ice sheet - Thanks, Jim! - that has now been corrected in the online version of the writing. The ice sheet began to form 34 million years ago and reached its current extent about 14 million years ago.

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