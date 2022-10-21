Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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Jason Anthony
Oct 22, 2022

Thank you, Kathleen. Leopold's quote is a powerful one. I'd like more people to hear it not so much to grieve the world of wounds but more to think about the value of that ecological education.

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Kathleen Sullivan's avatar
Kathleen Sullivan
Oct 21, 2022

"One of the penalties of an ecological education is to live alone in a world of wounds." Oh! thank you for the quote, for your beautiful writing about how a walk in nature dissolves the increasingly think boundaries between ourselves and the natural world, and for all your writing which helps me feel less alone with the world of wounds that is so painful to wake to every day.

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