Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Simon Payn's avatar
Simon Payn
May 31, 2024

In my mind right now as I read this: why do we need to travel so much? And why do we need to get there faster?

We're hurrying to get somewhere, ignoring what we have where we are.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Jason Anthony
Michael's avatar
Michael
May 31, 2024

Roads are a very good idea when there are but a few of them. Yheycarexs very bad idea when there are millions of them. It's all a scale phenomena and knowing when enough of something has been reached and it's time to stop. Our own human population is just the same. A billion of us is enough. Eight billion of us is very bad news for the planet.

We need to voluntarily reduce our numbers and re-wild as much of the planet as we can.

I doubt there's the will. I don't doubt that even if there were the will, we could put the horses of global heating back in the barn.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Jason Anthony and others
22 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jason Anthony · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture