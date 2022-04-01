Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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Jason Anthony's avatar
Jason Anthony
Apr 1, 2022

For anyone who is interested in what the federal government might do to help farmers suffering from PFAS contamination, here's a page from ME Sen. Angus King's site about the Maine delegation's request to the USDA: https://www.king.senate.gov/newsroom/press-releases/maine-delegation-urges-more-usda-aid-for-pfas-crisis

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Laurie Worth's avatar
Laurie Worth
Apr 2, 2022

Jason, this is excellent and informative if not disturbing news. I’ll balance my grumpy feelings with reading the article about the turtles. Laurie

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