Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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Katharine Beckett Winship's avatar
Katharine Beckett Winship
Jul 5, 2024

Jason, thank you.

As an update to my comment in your Part I:: Our two mile dirt road is populated by black bears, deer, black snakes, squirrels and humans with many opinions -- few who consider the road as anything other than a way to get to where they want to go. A motion to pave the road was up for debate at the Road Association meeting last Saturday. It was well attended and contentious. For now, 85% of my neighbors voted NOT to pave. Phew.

There are mountain springs that run under the big hill going up. I volunteered to map the water sources that run under and around the road area. From there, I will venture into animal habitat and crossings. Thank you for doing so much of my legwork by providing the resources.

By the way, I mentioned your Substack, in an interview with Julie Gabrielli, as one of my essential resources. Thank you, always. Katharine

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The Atavist's avatar
The Atavist
Jul 26, 2024Edited

I've long believed that it is just as well we do not know the full toll roads - let alone the automobile culture as a whole that they are a byproduct of - have taken. It would be sickening beyond all fathoming. I grew up in a region where entire populations of large reptiles were extirpated by roads, and they were the last of what original wildness hadn't already been eradicated. I now live not far from Banff Park with its wildlife overpasses, as you mentioned. I am very happy to see these band-aids as you call them and as they indeed are, band-aids on a cut throat. I can't avoid seeing deeper however, to the math that underwrites all this. That is, how only the excess wealth generated by the oil economy gives us the financial option to pursue these things. An economy completely dependent on growth to function to this degree, with economic growth being 97% correlated to how much fossil fuel we burn in a given year. In other words, for one thing, the more means we desire to have to build overpasses, the more vechicles we must put out on those roads. When I take this stuff into account i see us not so much as something intentional working itself out, but as a train with the driver being an illusion - they are not really there, there is no driver - derailing into a colossal accident in slow motion. Given the contract, i have often wondered what exactly we think the day we are saving these species for looks like? (Assuming we are saving anything, the game is still in-play, "saving" may be the wrong word.) I guess it looks like today, we are saving them for right now. The math suggests we aren't going to have much of a tomorrow. But maybe that's the answer - WE aren't, but they therefore will.

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