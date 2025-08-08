ice, snow, sky, light, and time / author photo

Hello everyone:

After last week’s ICE-heavy political diatribe, I thought I’d offer you something that sings a bit about my deeper relationship with ice. What follows is a lyric essay published 20 years ago in the 2005 Fall/Winter edition of the now defunct Isotope: A Journal of Literary Nature and Science Writing. I’ve cut some material and edited the rest.

A lyric essay, I should note, is a not-well-defined genre of prose that’s infused with some aspects of poetry, driven more by aesthetic connections than narrative. This essay, for example, does not tell a specific story, but there are narrative sections anchored by dates which connect with other fragments that address my topic, the experience of time in the seemingly timeless landscapes of Antarctica.

It’s an essay about both the aesthetics of a continent of ice and the cultural structures we’ve built to turn the metaphysical sense of time into the physical workday. I offer this to you a…