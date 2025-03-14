Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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Jayasree Srivastava's avatar
Jayasree Srivastava
Mar 14, 2025

Jason, I have such immense gratitude for the poetic fervour with which you document and describe the astonishing beauty of the natural world and the alarming consequences of modernity’s steady encroachment on everything natural. As we go through living in these times where most people seem deeply oblivious to the extent of ecological harm & destruction, voices like yours are so precious and necessary. You remind us that no matter how terrifying it gets, there is still always beauty to be found. Thank you.

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Ananda C.'s avatar
Ananda C.
Mar 14, 2025

Hey Jason! I’m new to Substack and just came across your profile (thank you, mysterious algorithm), and I’m already enchanted! Your writing has this poetic touch that somehow makes even a heavy topic like planetary boundaries feel almost soothing to read, haha. I’m Brazilian, and last year, a study revealed how deforestation in the Amazon is drying up the "flying rivers", those invisible streams of moisture that travel through the air, creating clouds thousands of kilometers away. It’s almost magical. Yet, as the rains diminish, it’s not just the forests that suffer. It’s the hydroelectric dams, the crops in dry regions, and ironically, the very agribusiness that often turns a blind eye to the environment. It’s strange, really, how we sometimes disconnect from the bigger picture, what a brilliant Brazilian quilombola writer once called “cosmophobia.” We end up unraveling the threads that hold everything together, even the ones tied to our own survival. Anyway, thank you for your words. You’ve got a new reader here!

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