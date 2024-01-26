Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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Sylvia Clark Stauffer's avatar
Sylvia Clark Stauffer
Jan 26, 2024

Very interesting article, enjoyed reading... the white table, the little poem about the weather, whether we like it or not. We don’t. But so touching anyway...

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Michael's avatar
Michael
Jan 26, 2024

Loved this narrative very much.

It occurs to me that the greatest Storm of this era is Humanity. Loving, kind-hearted, compassionate, well-intentioned Humanity- the greatest storm to strike this blue marble since the savage blow of the Chicxulub asteroid 76 million years ago. The asteroid was insensate and couldn't try to make amends for the damage it wrought. Perhaps we are sensate, though barely so, and can mitigate what we have done. But just as the planet rung like a bell when the ancient asteroid struck it, Earth's systems have been hugely perturbed by our impact. It is unclear if things will ever go back to normal.

Depopulate. Rewild.

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