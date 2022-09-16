Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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Laurie Worth's avatar
Laurie Worth
Sep 16, 2022

Have a great week. Hugs to Heather🌈

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Nicie Panetta's avatar
Nicie Panetta
Sep 16, 2022

Enjoy your time away, Jason. The island looks beautiful!

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