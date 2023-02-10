Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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Rebecca Southard's avatar
Rebecca Southard
Feb 10, 2023

Beautiful pictures! Hope you feel better soon

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Michael's avatar
Michael
Feb 10, 2023

The very best to you, Jason. No need to respond.💐🎴

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