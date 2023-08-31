Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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Bill Silver's avatar
Bill Silver
Sep 2, 2023

There are no solutions, only tradeoffs.

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1 reply by Jason Anthony
Bryan Pfeiffer's avatar
Bryan Pfeiffer
Sep 1, 2023

Thanks for the substance, for your diligence and hard work.

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