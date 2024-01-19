Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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Michael
Jan 19, 2024

Yes. This has been a great series. My sentiments are perhaps utopial and unrealistic in view of historic human nature. But they are depopulate and rewild, the surest way to deal with the mess. Liverworts and lichen have just as much right to be here as we do.

Survival of the fittest is a pernicious doctrine. It provides cover for and absolves moral obligation for every act destructive of other species. It allows us to set ourselves up as the new Sun around which all other species must both revolve and adjust to. Or fall into the flames of our ambitions.

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Americanika
Jan 19, 2024

A great analysis of the ESA. Thank you for sharing.

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