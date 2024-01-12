Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chloe Hope's avatar
Chloe Hope
Jan 15, 2024

Thanks so much for the inclusion here, Jason. Also very appreciative to have been directed to the Heather Cox Richardson piece. “Humans need to become a keystone species, rather than a headstone species writing epitaphs for our fellow travelers.” Well, isn’t that the truth. Thank you for such a thorough and keenly observed read. I look forward to more.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Jason Anthony
Laura Kerr's avatar
Laura Kerr
Jan 12, 2024

Thanks for this intensely researched reflection on and analysis of the ESA, Jason! Learning the social, political, economic context of so many laws and policies that have accompanied me throughout my life often, as in this case, adjusts the lens on my understanding and brings startling and disturbing clarity.

Thanks too for referring to Heather Cox Richardson - a new writer/thinker for me to start paying attention to. Also want to give a shout out to Jonathan Thompson, author of the species by-the-number HCN article you linked to. He’s a wonderful writer who focuses a lot on the West, the Colorado Plateau, and the San Juan Mountains. His Substack is the Land Desk.

Enjoy your weekend!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Jason Anthony
16 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jason Anthony · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture