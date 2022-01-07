Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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Bob McKillop's avatar
Bob McKillop
Jan 30, 2022

Hi Jason: great essay, as usual.

IMHO politics in the US is broken (not an original thought, granted), and stalled.

In any event, I believe that politics is an integral of (i.e. follows) the economy, and what consumers choose to spend their resources on.

We consumers must change the way we live, and what we vote for with our dollars.

That, of course, is necessary but insufficient.

Additionally, we need to demand that our governments perceive those changes, and enact laws to support and sustain them.

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