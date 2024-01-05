Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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Simon Payn's avatar
Simon Payn
Jan 5, 2024

It's fascinating to note the contrasts here. A huge majority of Americans support properly funding the ESA...

and yet it's not adequately funded,..

and it's only acting on the downstream effects, not the causes.

All of this makes me think: in their hearts, people know what the right thing to do is: properly protect biodiversity. I'd go further and say that in their hearts (perhaps without realizing it) they know the proper role humans should play as part of nature - regenerating not extracting.

Which all points to where the real work is to be done: changing the culture. We've got to go deep - to the causes, which are historical, spiritual, psychological - otherwise we're just using band-aids or, worse, distracting ourselves from the serious, difficult work to be done.

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Perry Clark's avatar
Perry Clark
Jan 5, 2024

Query to the interested:

Jason notes the (disturbingly large) number of species that have been delisted from ESA consideration and concern simply because they became extinct; it seems likely to me that many more species have suffered this fate than have been delisted because of successful implementation of the ESA. Anyone have the data? Is this perhaps true?

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