Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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Leah Rampy's avatar
Leah Rampy
Apr 25, 2025

Isn’t it so dang frustrating to have to debunk the entangled theories of false statements these days?! Thanks for this terrific essay. So many good points to highlight. Here’s just one to which I want to add an exclamation mark: “Here’s a proposal: Let’s first create economies that provide a decent standard of living, complete with good food, education, income, housing, healthcare, and ecological stability to every child and their family, everywhere. After that, let’s see whether civilization is still somehow desperately short of Einsteins and Mozarts. Let’s nurture all we have and all we are before fantasizing about somehow thriving by multiplying and leaving an exhausted Earth to die in the lifeless void.” Amen!

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Jan Elisabeth's avatar
Jan Elisabeth
Apr 25, 2025

This is an extraordinary post -- the clarity and range is as sobering as it is impressive. So few people strangling the fate of so many -- humans and non-humans alike.

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