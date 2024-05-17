Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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Michael's avatar
Michael
May 17, 2024

I think it was Cato the censor who prefaced every speech he gave in the Roman Senate with the phrase, "Cartago delenda est." Carthage must be destroyed. Likewise, I just keep reiterating, "Depopulate. Rewild.". There are just two many of us. By far. 8 billion is too many. Four billion is too many. Even 2 billion is too many. We need to bring our numbers down to below a billion. Even then, we are a risk to the world. We are a virus the planet has no antidote for, is defenseless against. And my hope is that we will bring ourselves under control, before there is nothing left but us and our client species.

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Katharine Beckett Winship's avatar
Katharine Beckett Winship
May 17, 2024

🙏🏼

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