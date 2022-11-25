Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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Your Radical Next Door
Nov 27, 2022

This was brilliant. From time to time I give a shout out to the author of the dystopian sci-fi trilogy ‘The Beautiful Ones’, OM Faure. This trilogy was inspired ( sort-of ) by a You Tube video showing what happens to mice if allowed to breed in a confined space. I can’t remember if food and water were increased in proportion to the mouse population. The trilogy is about Overpopulation and the perils of believing we can have infinite growth of anything on a finite planet. Your readers might want to check it out.

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Michael
Nov 25, 2022

Brilliant and informative. A comprehensive, practical plan for turning back in our footsteps, spurning the craziness of the growth philosophy and adopting half-earther wisdom. Thanks for this.

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