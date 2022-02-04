Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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Bob McKillop's avatar
Bob McKillop
Feb 5, 2022

Hi Jason - suggested reading from New Yorker magazine.

I read Kim Stanley Robinson's science fiction trilogy on terra-forming mars a short while ago. This profile explores his semi-optimistic/realistic view of the future in his novels, and his fictional depiction in this novels of our approach to solving the climate disaster. Very interesting.

https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2022/01/31/can-science-fiction-wake-us-up-to-our-climate-reality-kim-stanley-robinson

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Chilloa Young's avatar
Chilloa Young
Feb 4, 2022

This is one of my favorite articles you've written. Very informative. Thank you!

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