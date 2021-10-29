Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Becker's avatar
Mark Becker
Oct 31, 2021

Hey there Jason.. back in the late 80s I was occasionally hanging out with a couple of long distance wilderness canoe types from Canada… Michael and Jeff Peake. Perhaps you crossed paths with them back in the day. Michael was ( maybe is ) a journalist in Toronto as I recall. At that time, they were all worked up about Quebec Hydro, and the incredible destruction being done as they built their hydro facilities. It was a long time ago, but I remember that one of the issues as far as these two Canadians were concerned was the notion that their country was being destroyed for the sake of bringing electricity to New York and and Vermont.. some things never change I suppose.

I also remember them mentioning that one of the phases of those hydro projects that was actually cancelled due to pressure would have flooded an area the size of Switzerland… seems that the realization that this could create issues with the weather patterns was enough for the government to step in..

As I said, these visits were long ago, and I should mention that their canoeing sponsor was Molson Brewing…… but it is interesting, this issue being voted on is not a new one.. it’s the same players playing the same game..

Imagine having canoe expeditions across Labrador sponsored by Molson.. No wonder I thought those guys were just the coolest!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Jason Anthony
Kathleen Sullivan's avatar
Kathleen Sullivan
Oct 31, 2021

Right!! It's back to the entwinement. When I learned that one of the ploys of the FF powers that be is to urge each of us to track our carbon footprint, thus shrugging off their responsibility to lower their emissions or even admit to GW, I got all confused in my head about whether I'd be colluding with them if I did turn off the lights. BUT if I stop thinking about the lights, the flight to LA, then I can easily devolve into life is normal, denial, dissociation. Anyway thanks for your posts. I know how much work they take.

Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jason Anthony · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture