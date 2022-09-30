Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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Jacqueline Stearn's avatar
Jacqueline Stearn
Aug 28, 2025

Wanting to craft a poem about shame, the slipperiness of eels arose as a metaphor. That led to research, to your marvellous blogpost, and to Rosie’s post about the Suitcase of Eels. Thank you both very much from my Stroud land base.

Not sure if the metaphor will hold up mind.

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Rosie Sherwood's avatar
Rosie Sherwood
Oct 3, 2022

Beautiful and moving as always, thank you.

Have you ever heard of A Suitcase Full of Eels? It is an artist project here in the UK: https://eels.cargo.site/Home

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