Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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Odessa Piper's avatar
Odessa Piper
Feb 15, 2024

Thank you Jason,

I am grateful to Substack for exposing me to your particular organic consciousness. I am a food systems thinker who teaches “Eat like a planet, Think like a microbe” You make my job of ‘splainin’ what I mean by that so much easier.

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Chloe Hope's avatar
Chloe Hope
Feb 11, 2024

Jason, what a fantastic piece. So full of gold that I know I will have missed parts, so this is one of those rare essays that I'll enjoy reading again and again. I recently purchased a loupe (on the advice of the great Bryan Pfeiffer) and I'm a bit obsessed with it, I want to look at everything through it, seeing it in finer, more complete, detail. If I could use it to read this essay without giving myself an extraordinary headache, I would.

"We need the right blocks, and the right kindergarten. And we need time, time we may not have." Oof, what a truth to have to sit with...

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