Heather and I are painting the new place this week, which has brought me to this:

“It’s a small world,” the comedian Stephen Wright used to say in his trademark monotone deadpan, waiting a moment for the audience to contemplate the cliché, “but I wouldn’t want to paint it.”

Maybe he was riffing off the Sherwin-Williams logo. Since 1893, Sherwin-Williams has represented itself with an image of a can of thick paint pouring over the Earth. In 1910 the company etched the catchphrase “Cover the Earth” into the flood. The logo’s view is god-like and odd, as if we’re looking from the Moon or space at the waterboarding of the planet. What seems to be the northern hemisphere is completely smothered but, weirdly, at closer inspection you can see that the planet is tipped on its side with Europe and North Africa visible at the bottom. The original logo was black-and-white but in 1961 it became quite vivid, with blood-red paint “spilling down from the heavens to a helpless planet,” as a brief histo…