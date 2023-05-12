Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Julian Dean's avatar
Julian Dean
May 13, 2023

A friend and I were undergrads at university in Oregon in 1967. We rented a small house off campus. A friend gave us one of those metal SWP signs about three feet top to bottom. Someone had white painted over the SWP on the can and replaced the letters with a peace sign. We hung it on our porch wall.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Jason Anthony
Gil Friend's avatar
Gil Friend
May 12, 2023

I always assumed that was the Socialist Workers Party logo…

Reply
Share
1 reply by Jason Anthony
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jason Anthony · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture