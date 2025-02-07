Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Emily's avatar
Emily
Feb 7, 2025

As a cat-lover AND a bird-lover, I believe all cats should be kept inside, at all times. If there are feral populations that cannot be housed because of feral cat behaviors or a lack of willing adopters, then I am comfortable with humane methods of predator eradication. I completely understand what island communities and others are trying to do to remove invasive predators and I've seen the fantastic results on a predator-free island off of New Zealand's coast, Tiritiri Matangi.

But I'm at a total loss for the ongoing attempted eradication of Barred Owls out West. Barred Owls were not introduced by humans; they out-competed Spotted Owls BECAUSE humans altered the landscape where Spotted Owls lived. Barred Owls are just better at living in what's left of that environment. There are going to be many more creatures that out-compete other creatures in the near and distant future because of the continued presence of humans on the planet. But the killing of 450,000 Barred Owls for surviving in these times seems like a fool's errand. The reward for adaptation should not be eradication in all cases.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Jason Anthony
Stef's avatar
Stef
Feb 8, 2025

Thoughtful and sensitive writing about a difficult topic. Rewilding isn’t always all upsides, and sometimes we have to reckon with hard ethics. I appreciate this nuanced piece.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Jason Anthony
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jason Anthony · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture