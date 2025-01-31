Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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Nicholas.Wilkinson's avatar
Nicholas.Wilkinson
Jan 31, 2025

I have never been to New Zealand at all and I keep thinking about it and its stories of extinction and conservation from my comfortable chair in the colonizing nation.

I have a strong memory of sitting in the David Attenborough Building in Cambridge, watching a video of a helicopter scattering pellets of warfarin-laced bait from two huge hoppers all over the moors of Chatham island. This was after we'd heard the incredible story of its surviving snipe. The presenter, a senior conservationist, was triumphal and so was I, in half of my brain. I can remember thinking 'it's actually possible, we can actually win here, we can get rid of every last rat.' And *at the same time* thinking 'how can we possibly support this - I mean just look at it.' I have a dim idea what warfarin does, and really a dim idea is enough.

I didn't want to say it and I still don't but I was thinking 'is this really all that different to doing this kind of thing to humans?' And, after all, the reason conservationists don't do that kind of thing to humans isn't because it wouldn't be good for biodiversity.

And then, another cause of cognitive dissonance, there's the massive extinctions caused by the arrival of the ancestors of the Maori. At the same time, the Maori are cast in the role of the bearers of an indigenous wisdom about the relationship between man and nature which can save us. I'm not saying that is bad or inappropriate. As I say, I have never even been to Aotearoa and have never spoken about these things to a Maori person. What do I know? I can see ways that both of those things can be true, but stories are needed to explain how they can both be true and it doesn't seem like we're telling those stories.

All this makes me doubt that we really do need to prioritize simple messages and images and repeat them relentlessly like the right do. After all, Trump - and also Musk now, I think - don't seem to actually care whether their simple messages are in any sense true. They can talk *only* about things that are going to cause the biggest reactions because they just need to harness emotions in a way that will give them power.

The best lack all conviction while the worst are full of passionate intensity.

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Susan J Tweit's avatar
Susan J Tweit
Jan 31, 2025

Thank you for this thoughtful look at NZ's work to remove at least some of the non-native predators. It's exciting to see it happening in a context of cooperation between NZ's Maori and the later-comers, and to see it continuing through different political administrations. I also very much appreciate your sensitivity to the issues of "killing for good," something I think about a lot as I work to limit invasive plant species and the havoc they wreak on the webs of living ecosystems here in the Rocky Mountain West. There's a lot to learn from what the efforts in NZ, and honestly, it's a source of hope to me to see the longevity and effectiveness of this work.

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