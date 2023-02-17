Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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Jeannine's avatar
Jeannine
Aug 11, 2025

We must stop making so much noise in the ocean! I can imagine how distressed the sea creatures are...it is heartbreaking. (Just the hum of a store's security system is enough to get on my nerves after just walking in, and I am the lucky one who can walk out immediately, unlike the creatures in the ocean, who are stuck in the cacophony caused by humans. It really must be torture for them.)

Thank you for all this info. I had never really taken the time to think about it before. Distressing.

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Michael's avatar
Michael
Feb 20, 2023

Brilliant! Distressing. Reinforced my curmudgeonly dislike of our own species. Let's get off this planet, move to Mars and let this planet heal itself up. We're so stupid, it's painful..

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