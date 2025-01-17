Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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kathleen mary's avatar
kathleen mary
Jan 18, 2025

Yet again, another inexpressibly eloquent essay where every word tells the beautification of all we hold sacred in our hearts. Thank you for continuing to gently imprint every day of our lives.

With immeasurable gratitude, Jason.

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Virginia Neely
Jan 17, 2025

The richness of this article alone is worth the price of subscription. There is so much food for the soul here.

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