Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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Leda Beth Gray's avatar
Leda Beth Gray
Jun 28, 2024

I wish we had the money to engineer crossings for salamanders and frogs. I help them cross the Ellsworth Road in Blue Hill/Surry on so-called big night, which is actually a series of rainy nights in early spring. Dozens of salamanders and frogs migrating to their breeding grounds walk or hop out into the road and often pause, just sitting there. I grab them and take them across if I can get to them in time. Sometimes they are run over right in front of me as I wait for a car, hoping the tires find a path that doesn't take them out. Sometimes they seem fine but perhaps paralyzed with shock. They don't indignantly stalk or hop off right away like the others but hopefully recover after a while-- I don't know because I have to get back out there to find the next customer!

Apparently it isn't all that straightforward to make a salamander/ frog crossing. I've read that they don't like tunnels because it isn't raining in there, so engineers have to find a way for the rain to drip into the tunnel. An elevated roadway would be the best but who would pay for it?

Anyway I am glad to know that engineers are working on this issue and hope we can make a lot of progress on this issue. Thanks.

P.S. All of my tree swallow nests apparently fledged successfully earlier this week.

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Owl Green's avatar
Owl Green
Jul 2, 2024Edited

When I first started learning about issues impacting temperate forests, I remember being shocked to learn that logging roads are considered by forest ecologists almost as detrimental to forest health as logging itself. While passenger vehicles and log trucks do travel them frequently, it is at fairly low enough speed that vehicle strikes on wildlife are uncommon. However, the road network re-engineers the landscape's hydrology and acts as a drain system, drying out the forest floor on a remarkable scale. Roads allow public access deep into wild areas or adjacent to wildernesses. People bring with them non-native weedy plant species that thrive in the logging disturbance, and these are often quite flammable species. That, plus the logging slash, plus the dried-out soil from the road cuts, makes for a high chance of wildfire starts due to human carelessness in the backcountry. It's really a perfect storm, and unless they are hikers or hunters, few people realize how extensively roaded our forests are. All that to say, wow, you are so right, roads (and our need to go everywhere) are such an under-appreciated contributor to ecocide. (And my plug for designated wilderness areas, which by definition are of course unroaded, and one of the few (only?) areas guaranteed to remain so, as long as the US exists.) Thanks for this piece.

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