Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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Katharine Beckett Winship's avatar
Katharine Beckett Winship
Nov 8, 2024

"We have voted to increase suffering, both human and more-than-human, across this planet."

Jason, thank you making a sentence out of so much nonsense. You have saved me time that I would have frittered away trying to find logic where there is none. Now, still reeling from Hurricane Helene, I have to come to terms with the enormous number or obstacles, and the level of suffering.

I sort through the Rights of Nature movement that you, Kollibri, and I discussed last week. I don't know if I have what it takes to fight that fight. I continue to think through Trish O'Kane's approach in Birding To Change the World ~ the story of moving forward in community, acting as if the Right has been legally established. It's weird to even consider that we need legal backing for nature, yet obviously we do.

For now, I'm reading Discovering the Unknown Landscapes: A History of America's Wetlands by Ann Vileisis, Island Press, 1997 (recommended by Trish O'Kane).

Jason, thank you for your work. in kinship, Katharine

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Michael
Nov 8, 2024

"It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity, it was the season of Light, it was the season of Darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair, we had everything before us, we had nothing before us, we were all going direct to Heaven, we were all going direct the other way--in short, the period was so far like the present period that some of its noisiest authorities insisted on its being received, for good or for evil, in the superlative degree of comparison only." -C Dickens, A Tale of Two Cities

A new golden age is coming- brought to us by our sciences and greater understanding but its birth will be made difficult by the forces of greed and ignorance. Many will die, a great many I fear. Those in this election past who voted for suffering may have thought they were voting for less suffering, more affordable lives, greater freedoms of the narrow types they craved. But they didn't think deeply. They seldom do.

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