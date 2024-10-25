Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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Michael's avatar
Michael
Oct 25, 2024

Reading this essay was like sitting rapt listening to a great swelling piece of symphonic music. Starting small with just a flute solo, then more instruments coming in, building to a prolonged crescendo and then dying away to end with the solitary flute again. A great piece of music one realizes, a great piece of writing.

All things pass away, both the good and the bad. The music ends, the audience departs. Everything is in motion. Even the asteroid in the box might someday return home to space. But compassion and love never change. They are woven into the fabric of space itself. This is a certainty.

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Peter Reason's avatar
Peter Reason
Oct 27, 2024

Wonderful writing, catching the cosmic and the immediate. Thank you, and thanks to Katharine Beckett Winship for re-stacking

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