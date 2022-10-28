Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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Rosie Sherwood
Nov 4, 2022

Thanks as always for an amazing essay. You put all the information together so clearly and so inspiringly. Looking forward to reading this weeks essay and the report itself.

I particularly loved this line: 'There is so much still to cherish, protect, rewild, and renew as we strive to be an ecological and ethical civilization in a green world, but there is no path back to where we started.'

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