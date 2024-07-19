Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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Deborah Wilson's avatar
Deborah Wilson
Jul 19, 2024

This is an outstanding piece Jason! My suggestion….tighten it up if possible and submit it to the NYT or Washington Post (or Politico or….). It’s time for this information, so well-written by you, to get a really big audience!!!

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Michael
Jul 19, 2024

Restacking to Notes. This essay was frightening. We are environmentally running out of time to avoid crossing over several more crucial tipping points and can absolutely not afford to delay and setbacks of four more years of an anti-environment coalition of forces. We actually do not have the luxury of four more years. It's one minute to go in the fourth quarter of a game we're losing, to save as many species as we can and to mitigate an already dire ongoing man-caused disaster.

*****

It's not that Trump is evil, it's that he's a compliant narcissistic tool of a coalition of economic forces that are very self-centered, criminally short-sighted, and let's face it, a bit dull-witted.

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