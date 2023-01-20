Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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lchristopher's avatar
lchristopher
Sep 20

this was gorgeous, well-received and much needed. thank you so much for thinking of me. all good things. +1

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Maureen Stanton's avatar
Maureen Stanton
Jan 24, 2023

beautiful and moving tribute

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