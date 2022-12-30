Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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Malcolm J McKinney's avatar
Malcolm J McKinney
Jan 29, 2024

Human belief in aloneness is an acquired sense.

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Owl Green's avatar
Owl Green
Jan 28, 2024

This one’s a beaut. It’s going in the ‘save’ folder for future rereads.

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