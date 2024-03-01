Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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Michael
Mar 1, 2024

About Pessimism v. Optimism. I disagree with Jason's self-criticism that he is too often guilty of resorting to a declensionist narrative.

I would add something to Rescher's taxonomy: personality pessimism. Often times we might have a personality trait that filters out the incoming data, selectively glomming on to that which validates our viewpoint. We might call that a predisposition in search of a justification. Does Jason have it? Imagine I knee nothing of him or that he was even involved in the Field Guide: just reading the corpus of the articles and cross-checking the accuracy against the data I had available I would conclude the writer(s) was entirely accurate and had no attitudinal predisposition.

Given the data we have about the Anthropocene, it is very realistic to be pessimistic. Seeing a house on fire makes one a believer in owning a fire extinguisher. No pessimism involved.

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Michael
Mar 1, 2024

Thank you for all the hours you spent researching this article Jason! Tipping points is a huge topic with huge consequences and calls for universal human attention in my belief.

The world is a tremendous arena of interacting dynamic processes. The mathematical functioning of such interactions is complex needless to say, but we can generalize to predict that the mathematical inflections we call tipping points- the ones we notice, that is -are just the tip of the iceberg. There are most certainly thousands we haven't noticed and many are irreversible- damage is occurring daily at the cellular level of the global dynamic system despite the braking effects of homeostatic mechanisms and the pace of damage is accelerating

We're not even yet aware of all this but we will be. It is difficult to hold a meliorist outlook in the face of the wrenching/torquing dynamics of the Anthropocene..

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