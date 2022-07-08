Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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Tom Blackford
Jul 8, 2022

Nice focus for today's newsletter. Gerrymandering has always been a bipartisan pursuit as you point out. One recent difference is that with the power of computer programs, it has become so much more precise and effective.

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