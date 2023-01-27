Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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Jason Anthony
Jan 27, 2023

Hi everyone: I've fixed/updated a bad link to the 2-page pdf summary of the IRA's economic benefits from Rewiring America. A better source for that info is here: https://map.rewiringamerica.org/. For a clear and comprehensive guide to the IRA, you can download Rewiring America's 34-page document on their site here: https://www.rewiringamerica.org/IRAguide. My apologies for the mix-up.

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Michael's avatar
Michael
Jan 27, 2023

Simply outstanding reportage and writing, Jason!

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