Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Simon Lemon's avatar
Simon Lemon
1d

Multi-layered and fascinating. Empathy: definitely a commodity we need more of in these times.

I'd never heard of toxic empathy: I am still not sure I completely understand the term, but I don't like the ring of it.

Reply
Share
4 replies by Jason Anthony and others
Ruth Thornton's avatar
Ruth Thornton
2d

Well said. It's incrompehensible to me that people who call themselves Christians decry empathy as "toxic."

Reply
Share
6 replies by Jason Anthony and others
15 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jason Anthony · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture